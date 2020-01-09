ArtsAutosBooksBusinessEducationEntertainmentFamilyFashionFoodGamesGenderHealthHolidaysHomeHubPagesPersonal FinancePetsPoliticsReligionSportsTechnologyTravel

Florence, Italy: Interview With a Renaissance Man

Updated on January 9, 2020
REALfoodie profile image
C De Melo
more

C. De Melo is the author of Amazon's bestselling historical fiction novel, SABINA and its sequel, ALLEGRA. She lives in Florence, Italy.

Contact Author

Anthony Visco drawing at the Museo del Opera del Duomo, Firenze

Source

What is a Renaissance Man?

Anthony Visco is currently the founder and director of The Atelier for the Sacred Arts in Philadelphia where he does commission works and offers professional services as devotional art consultant. A graduate of the Philadelphia College of Art, he was granted a Fullbright–Hayes Grant to travel and study in Italy, where he attended studios at the Accademia delle Belle Arti in Florence. In 1975, he was awarded the Elizabeth T. Greensheilds Grant for figurative sculpture and has received the coveted Arthur Ross Award twice for sculpture in an architectural setting.

His commissions include bronze Stations of the Cross, a series of porcelain murals for the Rosary Walk, the Four Pendentives murals depicting The Doctors of the Church, the Baldicchino Angels, and the Narthex ceiling mural of “The Visions of Guadalupe.”

He taught anatomy, relief and symbolism at the Sacred Art School of Florence.

"Peace Mural" by Anthony Visco at the National Shrine of Saint Rita of Cascia, Philadelphia

Source

Comments

    0 of 8192 characters used
    Post Comment

    No comments yet.

    Holy Trinity: Anatomy, Chiaroscuro, Perspective

    Surprisingly, Anthony did poorly in art school in the US prior to going to Italy. At the time, he was a modernist studying contemporary theories. The artistic trend during the hippie era was to push boundaries--sometimes to the point of absurdity, much like today. I'm referring, of course, to a banana stuck to a wall with duct tape.

    Classical art was seen as old fashioned and too conformist. He traveled to Florence with an open mind, however, and his experience in Italy proved life-changing. Seeing masterpieces in real life vs. books opened up a whole new world of possibilities, namely the classical art that was being avoided in art schools. He began studying visual perception theory, light on form, linear perspective--all of which came together to form the holy trinity of art: anatomy, chiaroscuro, perspective.

    The Renaissance masters weren't the only ones who studied these theories. The triad of techniques was used centuries prior by Franciscans to discuss the realities and ideas of incarnation of Christ. Once Anthony arrived at this realization, he became part of the parochial of the Franciscan basilica of Santa Croce. To this day, he is still a member of this historical church.

    “Saint Rita in Ecstasy,” in bronze, by Anthony Visco at the National Shrine of Saint Rita of Cascia, Philadelphia

    Source

    What is a Parapetic School?

    Anthony ascertained that many students in the US were learning technique rather than perception. Back in the 1970's, one could do into the Medici tombs or any of the various churches and draw what the masters had created centuries ago. These "independent studies" proved fruitful since it taught him how to perceive the world around him the way the former masters did.

    At the time, there was an artist by the name of Pietro Anegoni who took people to various sites. There, he offered private lessons. This concept of the master artist being the school (rather than a physical structure) is known as parapetic school. Thanks to Pietro, Anthony was inspired to offer private art lessons to students. For the last fifty years, he has been coming to Florence on a regular basis and taking people into the museums and churches. Today, he rightfully refers to himself as a parapetic school.

    "The Feast of Herod" pencil drawing by Anthony Visco

    Source

    Advice for art students today

    So, you want to be an artist. According to Anthony, today's teachers focus solely on technique. Students are drawing the same things on the same scale, and basically "copying" oftentimes from photographs.

    "Better for a young artist to draw from a mediocre sculpture than from a flat masterpiece." In other words, it's best to draw from the real thing so that you can discern perspective and chiaroscuro. Learning how to see the world is crucial.

    Keep in mind that skill and talent are not the same things. Genius is finding the balance between the two, which is exactly what da Vinci and all the Renaissance masters did. Skill cannot make up for lack of talent.


    Articles on Sacred Art

    Anthony's main focus is on sacred art, and he not only depicts them beautifully through paintings and sculptures, he also writes about them.

    Look for the following two article titles in your browser (since I cannot add links):

    1. In the Image and Likeness: The Inadequacy of Photorealism

    2. The Anatomy of Sacred Art: Presence, Witness, and Transcendence

    For more information, or to schedule a private art class in Philadelphia or Florence, please visit Anthony Visco's website: http://www.anthonyvisco.com/

    Thank you for reading!

    C. De Melo


    working

    This website uses cookies

    As a user in the EEA, your approval is needed on a few things. To provide a better website experience, hubpages.com uses cookies (and other similar technologies) and may collect, process, and share personal data. Please choose which areas of our service you consent to our doing so.

     Necessary
     Features
     Marketing
     Statistics

    For more information on managing or withdrawing consents and how we handle data, visit our Privacy Policy at: https://hubpages.com/privacy-policy#gdpr

    Show Details
    Necessary
    HubPages Device IDThis is used to identify particular browsers or devices when the access the service, and is used for security reasons.
    LoginThis is necessary to sign in to the HubPages Service.
    Google RecaptchaThis is used to prevent bots and spam. (Privacy Policy)
    AkismetThis is used to detect comment spam. (Privacy Policy)
    HubPages Google AnalyticsThis is used to provide data on traffic to our website, all personally identifyable data is anonymized. (Privacy Policy)
    HubPages Traffic PixelThis is used to collect data on traffic to articles and other pages on our site. Unless you are signed in to a HubPages account, all personally identifiable information is anonymized.
    Amazon Web ServicesThis is a cloud services platform that we used to host our service. (Privacy Policy)
    CloudflareThis is a cloud CDN service that we use to efficiently deliver files required for our service to operate such as javascript, cascading style sheets, images, and videos. (Privacy Policy)
    Google Hosted LibrariesJavascript software libraries such as jQuery are loaded at endpoints on the googleapis.com or gstatic.com domains, for performance and efficiency reasons. (Privacy Policy)
    Features
    Google Custom SearchThis is feature allows you to search the site. (Privacy Policy)
    Google MapsSome articles have Google Maps embedded in them. (Privacy Policy)
    Google ChartsThis is used to display charts and graphs on articles and the author center. (Privacy Policy)
    Google AdSense Host APIThis service allows you to sign up for or associate a Google AdSense account with HubPages, so that you can earn money from ads on your articles. No data is shared unless you engage with this feature. (Privacy Policy)
    Google YouTubeSome articles have YouTube videos embedded in them. (Privacy Policy)
    VimeoSome articles have Vimeo videos embedded in them. (Privacy Policy)
    PaypalThis is used for a registered author who enrolls in the HubPages Earnings program and requests to be paid via PayPal. No data is shared with Paypal unless you engage with this feature. (Privacy Policy)
    Facebook LoginYou can use this to streamline signing up for, or signing in to your Hubpages account. No data is shared with Facebook unless you engage with this feature. (Privacy Policy)
    MavenThis supports the Maven widget and search functionality. (Privacy Policy)
    Marketing
    Google AdSenseThis is an ad network. (Privacy Policy)
    Google DoubleClickGoogle provides ad serving technology and runs an ad network. (Privacy Policy)
    Index ExchangeThis is an ad network. (Privacy Policy)
    SovrnThis is an ad network. (Privacy Policy)
    Facebook AdsThis is an ad network. (Privacy Policy)
    Amazon Unified Ad MarketplaceThis is an ad network. (Privacy Policy)
    AppNexusThis is an ad network. (Privacy Policy)
    OpenxThis is an ad network. (Privacy Policy)
    Rubicon ProjectThis is an ad network. (Privacy Policy)
    TripleLiftThis is an ad network. (Privacy Policy)
    Say MediaWe partner with Say Media to deliver ad campaigns on our sites. (Privacy Policy)
    Remarketing PixelsWe may use remarketing pixels from advertising networks such as Google AdWords, Bing Ads, and Facebook in order to advertise the HubPages Service to people that have visited our sites.
    Conversion Tracking PixelsWe may use conversion tracking pixels from advertising networks such as Google AdWords, Bing Ads, and Facebook in order to identify when an advertisement has successfully resulted in the desired action, such as signing up for the HubPages Service or publishing an article on the HubPages Service.
    Statistics
    Author Google AnalyticsThis is used to provide traffic data and reports to the authors of articles on the HubPages Service. (Privacy Policy)
    ComscoreComScore is a media measurement and analytics company providing marketing data and analytics to enterprises, media and advertising agencies, and publishers. Non-consent will result in ComScore only processing obfuscated personal data. (Privacy Policy)
    Amazon Tracking PixelSome articles display amazon products as part of the Amazon Affiliate program, this pixel provides traffic statistics for those products (Privacy Policy)
    ClickscoThis is a data management platform studying reader behavior (Privacy Policy)