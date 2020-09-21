Chief Science Officer for Pfizer Says "Second Wave" Faked on False-Positive COVID Tests, "Pandemic is Over"
In a stunning development, a former Chief Science Officer for the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer says "there is no science to suggest a second wave should happen." The "Big Pharma" insider asserts that false positive results from inherently unreliable COVID tests are being used to manufacture a "second wave" based on "new cases."
Dr. Mike Yeadon, a former Vice President and Chief Science Officer for Pfizer for 16 years, says that half or even "almost all" of tests for COVID are false positives. Dr. Yeadon also argues that the threshold for herd immunity may be much lower than previously thought, and may have been reached in many countries already.
In an interview last week Dr. Yeadon was asked:
"we are basing a government policy, an economic policy, a civil liberties policy, in terms of limiting people to six people in a meeting...all based on, what may well be, completely fake data on this coronavirus?"
Dr. Yeadon answered with a simple "yes."
Dr. Yeadon said in the interview that, given the "shape" of all important indicators in a worldwide pandemic, such as hospitalizations, ICU utilization, and deaths, "the pandemic is fundamentally over."
Yeadon said in the interview:
"Were it not for the test data that you get from the TV all the time, you would rightly conclude that the pandemic was over, as nothing much has happened. Of course people go to the hospital, moving into the autumn flu season...but there is no science to suggest a second wave should happen."
In a paper published this month, which was co-authored by Yeadon and two of his colleagues, "How Likely is a Second Wave?", the scientists write:
"It has widely been observed that in all heavily infected countries in Europe and several of the US states likewise, that the shape of the daily deaths vs. time curves is similar to ours in the UK. Many of these curves are not just similar, but almost super imposable."
In the data for UK, Sweden, the US, and the world, it can be seen that in all cases, deaths were on the rise in March through mid or late April, then began tapering off in a smooth slope which flattened around the end of June and continues to today. The case rates however, based on testing, rise and swing upwards and downwards wildly.
Media messaging in the US is already ramping up expectations of a "second wave."
Survival Rate of COVID Now Estimated to be 99.8%, Similar to Flu, Prior T-Cell Immunity
The survival rate of COVID-19 has been upgraded since May to 99.8% of infections. This comes close to ordinary flu, the survival rate of which is 99.9%. Although COVID can have serious after-effects, so can flu or any respiratory illness. The present survival rate is far higher than initial grim guesses in March and April, cited by Dr. Anthony Fauci, of 94%, or 20 to 30 times deadlier. The Infection Fatality Rate (IFR) value accepted by Yeadon et al in the paper is .26%. The survival rate of a disease is 100% minus the IFR.
Dr. Yeadon pointed out that the "novel" COVID-19 contagion is novel only in the sense that it is a new type of coronavirus. But, he said, there are presently four strains which circulate freely throughout the population, most often linked to the common cold.
In the scientific paper, Yeadon et al write:
"There are at least four well characterised family members (229E, NL63, OC43 and HKU1) which are endemic and cause some of the common colds we experience, especially in winter. They all have striking sequence similarity to the new coronavirus."
The scientists argue that much of the population already has, if not antibodies to COVID, some level of "T-cell" immunity from exposure to other related coronaviruses, which have been circulating long before COVID-19.
The scientists write:
"A major component our immune systems is the group of white blood cells called T-cells whose job it is to memorise a short piece of whatever virus we were infected with so the right cell types can multiply rapidly and protect us if we get a related infection. Responses to COVID-19 have been shown in dozens of blood samples taken from donors before the new virus arrived."
Introducing the idea that some prior immunity to COVID-19 already existed, the authors of "How Likely is a Second Wave?" write:
"It is now established that at least 30% of our population already had immunological recognition of this new virus, before it even arrived...COVID-19 is new, but coronaviruses are not."
They go on to say that, because of this prior resistance, only 15-25% of a population being infected may be sufficient to reach herd immunity:
"...epidemiological studies show that, with the extent of prior immunity that we can now reasonably assume to be the case, only 15-25% of the population being infected is sufficient to bring the spread of the virus to a halt..."
In the US, accepting a death toll of 200,000, and a survival rate of 99.8%, this would mean for every person who has died, there would be about 400 people who had been infected, and lived. This would translate to around 80 million Americans, or 27% of the population. This touches Yeadon's and his colleagues' threshold for herd immunity.
The authors say:
"current literature finds that between 20% and 50% of the population display this pre-pandemic T-cell responsiveness, meaning we could adopt an initially susceptible population value from 80% to 50%. The lower the real initial susceptibility, the more secure we are in our contention that a herd immunity threshold (HIT) has been reached."
The False Positive Second Wave
Of the PCR test, the prevalent COVID test used around the world, the authors write:
"more than half of the positives are likely to be false, potentially all of them."
The authors explain that what the PCR test actually measures is "simply the presence of partial RNA sequences present in the intact virus," which could be a piece of dead virus which cannot make the subject sick, and cannot be transmitted, and cannot make anyone else sick.
"...a true positive does not necessarily indicate the presence of viable virus. In limited studies to date, many researchers have shown that some subjects remain PCR-positive long after the ability to culture virus from swabs has disappeared. We term this a ‘cold positive’ (to distinguish it from a ‘hot positive’, someone actually infected with intact virus). The key point about ‘cold positives’ is that they are not ill, not symptomatic, not going to become symptomatic and, furthermore, are unable to infect others."
Overall, Dr. Yeadon builds the case that any "second wave" of COVID, and any government case for lockdowns, given the well-known principles of epidemiology, will be entirely manufactured.
In Boston this month, a lab suspended doing coronavirus testing after 400 false positives were discovered.
An analysis of PCR-based tests at medical website medrxiv.org states:
"data on PCR-based tests for similar viruses show that PCR-based testing produces enough false positive results to make positive results highly unreliable over a broad range of real-world scenarios."
University of Oxford Professor Carl Heneghan, Director of Oxford's Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine, writes in a July article "How Many COVID Diagnoses Are False Positives?":
"going off current testing practices and results, Covid-19 might never be shown to disappear."
Of course, the most famous incidence of PCR test unreliability was when the President of Tanzania revealed to the world that he had covertly sent samples from a goat, a sheep, and a pawpaw fruit to a COVID testing lab. They all came back positive for COVID.
Made in China
In August, the government of Sweden discovered 3700 false COVID positives from test kits made by China's BGI Genomics. The kits were approved in March by the FDA for use in the US.
Second Waves of Coronaviruses Not Normal
Dr. Yeadon challenged the idea that all pandemics take place in subsequent waves, citing two other coronavirus outbreaks, the SARS virus in 2003, and MERS in 2012. What may seem like two waves can actually be two single waves occurring in different geographical regions. They say data gathered from the relatively recent SARS 2003 and the MERS outbreaks support their contention.
In the case of the MERS:
"it is actually multiple single waves affecting geographically distinct populations at different times as the disease spreads. In this case the first major peak was seen in Saudi Arabia with a second peak some months later in the Republic of Korea. Analysed individually, each area followed a typical single event..."
In the interview, when questioned about the Spanish Flu epidemic of 1918, which came in successive waves during World War I, Yeadon pointed out that this was an entirely different kind of virus, not in the coronavirus family. Others have blamed general early century malnutrition and unsanitary conditions. World War I soldiers, hard hit, lived in cold mud and conditions the worst imaginable for immune resistance.
Lockdowns Don't Work
Another argument made by Yeadon et al in their September paper is that there has been no difference in outcomes related to lockdowns.
They say:
"The shape of the deaths vs. time curve implies a natural process and not one resulting mainly from human interventions...Famously, Sweden has adopted an almost laissez faire approach, with qualified advice given, but no generalised lockdowns. Yet its profile and that of the UK’s is very similar."
Mild-Mannered Yeadon Demolishes Man Who Started It All, Professor Neil Ferguson
The former Pfizer executive and scientist singles out one former colleague for withering rebuke for his role in the pandemic, Professor Neil Ferguson. Ferguson taught at Imperial College while Yeadon was affiliated. Ferguson's computer model provided the rationale for governments to launch draconian orders which turned free societies into virtual prisons overnight. Over what is now estimated by the CDC to be a 99.8% survival rate virus.
Dr. Yeardon said in the interview that "no serious scientist gives any validity" to Ferguson's model.
Speaking with thinly-veiled contempt for Ferguson, Dr. Yeardon took special pains to point out to his interviewer:
"It's important that you know most scientists don't accept that it [Ferguson's model] was even faintly right...but the government is still wedded to the model."
Yeardon joins other scientists in castigating governments for following Ferguson's model, the assumptions of which all worldwide lockdowns are based on. One of these scientists is Dr. Johan Giesecke, former chief scientist for the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention, who called Ferguson’s model “the most influential scientific paper” in memory, and also “one of the most wrong.”
It was Ferguson's model which held that "mitigation" measures were necessary, i.e. social distancing and business closures, in order to prevent, for example, over 2.2 million people dying from COVID in the US.
Ferguson predicted that Sweden would pay a terrible price for no lockdown, with 40,000 COVID deaths by May 1, and 100,000 by June. Sweden's death count is now 5800. The Swedish government says this coincides to a mild flu season. Although initially higher, Sweden now has a lower death rate per-capita than the US, which it achieved without the terrific economic damage still ongoing in the US. Sweden never closed restaurants, bars, sports, most schools, or movie theaters. The government never ordered people to wear masks.
Dr. Yeadon speaks bitterly of the lives lost as a result of lockdown policies, and of the "savable" countless lives which will be further lost, from important surgeries and other healthcare deferred, should lockdowns be reimposed, .
Yeardon is a successful entrepreneur, the founder of a biotech company which was acquired by Novartis, another pharmaceutical giant. Yeadon's unit at Pfizer was the Asthma and Respiratory Research Unit. (Yeadon, partial list of publications.)
Why is All This Happening? US Congressman Says He is Convinced of "Government Plan" to Continue Lockdowns Until a Mandatory Vaccine. Conspiracy Theories?
The list of news items grows which reflects unfavorably upon the narrative being played out on the major television networks, of a mysterious, "novel" virus which has been controlled only by an unprecedented assault on individual rights and liberties, now ready to pounce again, on already suffering populations with no choice but to submit to further government orders.
Governors have quietly extended their powers indefinitely by shifting the goalpost, without saying so, from "flattening the curve" to ease the strain on hospitals, to "no new cases." From "pandemic," to "case-demic."
In Germany, an organization of 500 German doctors and scientists has formed, who say that government response to the COVID virus has been vastly out of proportion to the actual severity of the disease.
Evidence of chicanery mounts. Both the CDC, and US Coronavirus Task Force headed by Dr. Deborah Birx, are candid that the definition of death-by-COVID has been flexible, and that the rules favor calling it COVID whenever possible. This opens the possibility of a vastly inflated death count. In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo's administration is under federal investigation for all but signing the death warrants for thousands of nursing home elderly, when the state sent COVID patients into the nursing homes, over the helpless objections of nursing home executives and staff.
Why are the major media ignoring what would seem to be an eminently newsworthy item, an industry rockstar like Yeadon, calling out the biggest guns in the public health world? Would not the Sunday talk shows, the Chris Wallaces and Meet the Press, want to grill such a man for record audiences?
Here the talk may turn to dark agendas, and not just mere incompetence, obtuseness, and stupidity.
One opinion was put forth by US Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY) when he said on the Tom Woods Show on August 16th:
“The secret the government is keeping from you is that they plan to keep us shut down until there is some kind of vaccine, and then whether it’s compulsory at the federal level, or the state level, or maybe they persuade your employers though another PPP program that you won’t qualify for unless you make your employees get the vaccine, I think that’s their plan. Somebody convince me that’s not their plan, because there is no logical ending to this other than that.”
Another theory is that the COVID crisis is being used consolidate never-before-imaged levels of control over individuals and society by elites. This is put forth by the nephew of the slain president, John F. Kennedy Jr., son of also-assassinated Bobby Kennedy. In a speech at a massive anti-lockdown, anti-mandatory COVID vaccination rally in Germany, Bobby Jr. warned of the existence of a:
“bio-security agenda, the rise of the authoritarian surveillance state and the Big Pharma sponsored coup d’etat against liberal democracy...The pandemic is a crisis of convenience for the elite who are dictating these policies,”
In a lawsuit, Kennedy Jr.'s medical witnesses warn that mandatory flu shots may make many children more susceptible to COVID.
The warnings of dire intentions of Kennedy's "elite" are coming from more mainstream sources. Dr. Joseph Mercola, of the highly trusted, mega-traffic medical information site Mercola.com, has penned a careful review of one doctor's claims of genetics-altering vaccines coming our way.
And it does not assuage fears that a defense establishment website, Defense One, reports that permanent under-the skin biochips, injectable by the same syringe that holds a vaccine, may soon be approved by the FDA. It does not help the anti-conspiracy theory cause that, according to Newsweek, Dr. Anthony Fauci actually did give NIH funding to the Chinese Wuhan lab, for bat coronavirus research so dangerous it was opposed on record by 200 scientists, and banned in the US.
In 1957, a pandemic hit, the H2N2 Asian Flu with a .7% Infection Fatality Rate, which killed as many people per capita in the US as the COVID has claimed now. There was never a single mention of it in the news at the time, never mind the extraordinary upheaval that we see now. In 1968 the Hong Kong Flu hit the US (.5% IFR,) taking 100,000 people when the US had a markedly lower population. Not single alarm was raised, not a single store closed nor even a network news story. The following summer the largest gathering in US history took place, Woodstock.
Mass hysteria is never accidental, but benefits someone. The only question left to answer is, whom?
Dr. Mike Yeadon Interview
BREAKING Elite moving hard and fast on ID2020, rolling out in Austin for "homeless people" to obtain better services. Social Security, all health and financial data, will be on one chip, all that's left is to put it under your skin. Since when do homeless people need total ID for services? You are hungry you go to a soup kitchen. You line up for a bed at the shelter.
Now watch the "Bill Gates conspiracy theory" denouncers kick into action, but you can see under-the-skin biochip technology being developed by the Defense Department (DARPA) right here, Profusa Inc.:
"A Military-Funded Biosensor Could Be the Future of Pandemic Detection"
https://www.defenseone.com/technology/2020/03/mili...
And who has given funding to Profuse? You got it, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation! The Foundation grant is described as “Implantable multi-analyte sensors for the continuous monitoring of body chemistries” https://globalprojects.ucsf.edu/sponsor/bill-melin...
Sure just crazy conspiracy theory.
"Welcome the City of Austin to the ID2020 Alliance!"
https://medium.com/id2020/welcome-the-city-of-aust...
Remember the way to stop Gates is to prosecute him for his vaccine experiments on unsuspecting, illiterate families in India, which violated consent rules. These are a violation of the Nuremberg Code put into place after WWII to stop medical experiments with no consent after Nazi Josef Mengele.
"Economic Times of India: Controversial vaccine studies: Why is Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation under fire from critics in India?"
https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/industry/heal...
"The committee found that consent for conducting these studies, in many cases, was taken from the hostel wardens, which was a flagrant violation of norms. In many other cases, thumbprint impressions of their poor and illiterate parents were duly affixed onto the consent form. The children also had no idea about the nature of the disease or the vaccine. The authorities concerned could not furnish requisite consent forms for the vaccinated children in a huge number of cases."
Read more at:
This is what happens when totalitarianism is allowed to progress because of some declared emergency be it true or a lie. This is how Hitler was able to turn ordinary German citizens into brutal Nazi killers, and accomplices to the murder of millions of HUMAN BEINGS by the State with the COOPERATION of the CORPORATIONS and the CITIZENS. This is how Lenin and Mao were able to transform Russia and China, with fear and deprivation and suspension of civil liberties one by one and all at once they are gone with the full support of the majority, they call themselves Democratic Socialist States. Wake Up People. We are already forgetting about the killing of so many of our senior citizens by neglect and by policy. Nobody has been held to task for that, it has been allowed to happen, and now they say they will reform the system, and make it better and they sure don't want to ever kill so many old people all at once again like that, is what I am hearing, and that for me is not enough by far.
The government has been challenged in this video by Mike Yeadon, former Chief Scientific Officer at Pfizer who specializes in allergy and respiratory research.
After interviewing Dr Yeadon, I’m really hoping Julia Hartley-Brewer @juliaHB1 raises these question on her radio show.
It is clear that our government is making draconian decisions that are outdated and not in keeping with the known science. Why?
Again, the government have created more questions than answers and brings their credibility into question.
This video (above link) demands some clarification.
Seriously we need a wake up here. Our government is ramping up fear but based on nonsense!!!
Currently the UK has....
Search on google for:
How many NHS hospitals are there in the UK in 2019?
1,257 hospitals
Number of NHS hospitals
Correct as of September 2019, there are 1,257 hospitals in the UK. This includes the NHS trust-managed hospitals and the additional private hospitals that are currently in use.
BUT currently we have,
Search on google for:
Patients admitted for COVID
1,081 Number of COVID-19 patients currently in hospital being treated.
1257 NHS hospitals 1081 COVID patients admitted and in treatment. Last updated on Monday 21 September 2020 at 4:00pm
LESS THAN 1 PERSON PER NHS HOSPITAL IN THE UK!
Patients on ventilation 138
Last updated on Monday 21 September 2020 at 4:00pm
So out of 66,000,000 people just 1081 people are being treated, 138 of which are on ventilators in 1257 hospitals.
Thank Goodness we saved the NHS!
This is not a second wave. New cases are due to more testing. Admissions and deaths are the only figures that makes sense and as tragic as these deaths are, this is extremely small for a nation of 66million.
-
-
Askmenot
Here are the Pennsylvania state representatives who signed onto the Impeach Gov. Wolfe over lockdowns resolution. At least 24 state reps in the whole US are doing their jobs.
Representatives who signed on to the impeachment articles
Rep. Daryl Metcalfe (R., Butler County)
Rep. Stephanie Borowicz (R., Clinton County)
Rep. Lee James (R., Venango County)
Rep. Jim Gregory (R., Blair County)
Rep. Marci Mustello (R., Butler County)
Rep. Jeff Pyle (R., Armstrong County)
Rep. Dawn Keefer (R., York County)
Rep. Rich Irvin (R., Huntingdon County)
Rep. Barry Jozwiak (R., Berks County)
Rep. Dan Moul (R., Adams County)
Rep. David Zimmerman (R., East Earl)
Rep. Russ Diamond (R., Lebanon County)
Rep. Bud Cook (R., Washington County)
Rep. Mark Keller (R., Perry County)
Rep. Garth Everett (R., Lycoming County)
Rep. Cris Dush (R., Jefferson County)
Rep. Lou Schmitt (R., Blair County)
Rep. Brad Roae (R., Crawford County)
Rep. Frank Ryan (R., Lebanon County)
Rep. Tommy Sankey (R., Clearfield County)
Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R., Lawrence County)
Rep. Rob Kauffman (R., Franklin County)
Rep. Jonathan Fritz (R., Wayne County)
Rep. Eric Davanzo (R., Westmoreland County)
“Wolf’s unconstitutional dictates and Orwellian overreach into our lives and the marketplace has caused immeasurable harm and hardship for far more Pennsylvanians than the virus,”
Some remarks on my earlier comment:
As i was addressing excess death - that has nothing to do with inflating Covid19 associated deaths or anecdotes about traffic victims with Corona. This link: https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid19/excess_... is talking about "all causes".
If you think old people are mostly walking the plank - just wait. If you are right then within a year or so there may be an undercut in deaths (the plank for natural deaths is empty then).
Referring to a comment by Martin Haditsch:
In Germany it took 12 days to get reproduction rate (R-factor) from 3,4 down to below 1. The first days of bringing R down had to be attributed to common sense of the people = physical (social) distancing, the other days were simply shutting down all schools.
From then on mask wearing was enforced to keep R low to reduce active cases, which took a good 2 months to reduce to 12%. Today it is 30% of max. active cases in April.
The dynamics of the pandemic can be easily understood here in G. It is almost like petri dish. The US is a different story. Mask wearing is politicized, society and economy are very vulnerable to lockdowns, schools and universities are opened. Of course this will not work out well. The US will have to wait for the virus to mutate itself into harmlessness in the next year. Wonder what is faster, availability of vaccines or selfdestruction of the virus.
Food for continuous partisan ranting...
It is getting pretty obvious that governors, the media, and the full force of the mainstream medical establishment is committed to ramming this down our throats no matter how many people "wake up," are against it, don't buy it. They have force on their side, as long as they command law enforcement and all government agencies. You won't be able to force your way into a DMV to get a drivers license if they won't give you one without the COVID vax. You won't be able to buy groceries without a mask or vax, they will just call the cops on you. With every news "panic porn" story and governors pronouncement, even with all the overwhelmingly negative comments. It is clear they do not give a SH^T what you think! They are going to do what they want to do anyway. I think the fight is in the State Legislatures, where the state representatives have been sitting around as if this has nothing to do with them, just collecting their salary. In Pennsylvania, an impeachment movement against Gov. Wolfe has started which has 26 legislators onboard.
Good essay.
I wanted to add something in regards to your info on Sweden.
Take a look at the average yearly deaths, from all causes, from 2010-2020:
https://www.statista.com/statistics/525353/sweden-...
2019 was somewhat of an anomaly, with fewer deaths than the 10-year average, but still within expected averages.
This year is playing out the same, perhaps a couple hundred more total deaths than last year, but still below that 10-year average.
I find it interesting that so many people are comparing Sweden to comparable countries/U.S. states, but failing to note this stat.
It seems many other countries are not providing total deaths for 2020 yet.
Must be too eager to fan the flames of the "covid-19" narrative fire.
Munkle, I'm 71. You can call this a generational war on steroids, but for us healthy seniors who haven't crashed our health with lifestyle diseases and don't think the body has pharmaceutical deficits, we want a completely open society, because we actually understand how the immune system works. I have many friends, and almost none of them want the society closed down. Almost all of them see past the propaganda. This is a war that Rockefeller started in the early 1900s after his oil monopoly was busted up, and he realized he could make pharmaceuticals out of petroleum, and started creating his new monopoly of pharmaceuticals over natural health remedies. Marry that up with the monopolist oligarch Gates and his peers, and we have an attempt for total control by propaganda, and if that doesn't work, force against the recalcitrants such as we are seeing in Australia. It isn't a war between generations. It's a war of monopolist oligarchs against humanity. This goofy war is coming from them. It has nothing to do with health care and everything to do with money and control. A virus is just their perfect weapon, except that it just didn't turn out to be the killer they were hoping for, and there are cheap remedies. So they have to falsify test results and include fraudulently counted deaths, to keep the world in fear. We aren't afraid. We refuse the lockdown. I can say that because I live in a state with an enlightened governor. If I didn't I would probably have moved by now, like a number of my friends.
Martin Haditsch - I would go with the close to a million count on that crowd, it is a very wide boulevard and looks like almost a mile to the Brandenburg Gate. And the photo does not even show the lower end-point of it. I have seen 40,000 people that is WAY more than 40,000 people.
Some brief points: Germany imposed lockdown and masks only AFTER numbers were already on a drop.And the picture from Berlin showing a huge crowd of people got an official count by mass media of roughly 20.000 to 40.000 (others estimate 500.000 to 1.300.000). The numbers of positive PCR tests in Germany as high as in April - but based on 3 times more tests being done. Feel free to visit my channel on YouTube ( just enter " Haditsch" and click on the picture on top) where you can also find two statements in English. Take care and stay healthy!
In the US to accept the excess deaths data you must accept blatant rules which encouraged the COVID death count to be inflated. CDC guidance at the height of the pandemic was:
“In cases where a definite diagnosis of COVID-19 cannot be made, but it is suspected or likely…it is acceptable to report COVID-19 on a death certificate as ‘probable’ or ‘presumed.'” https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/nvss/vsrg/vsrg03-508...
Dr. Deborah Birx herself said: "“If someone dies with COVID-19, we are counting that as a COVID-19 death,”
According to the rules, someone who has asymptomatic COVID and dies of a heart attack dies of COVID. https://coronanews123.wordpress.com/2020/09/17/hea...
We need not even get into the more absurd cases, where a man who had a motorcycle accident after testing positive with COVID was put down as COVID! Rather than fix the mistake, health authorities tried to defend the decision! https://wpde.com/news/nation-world/man-who-died-in...
Furthermore, Gov. Cuomo's murderous policy of seeding COVID patients into nursing homes might have heavily impacted New York's deaths, which still account for nearly a quarter of all US deaths. These deaths didn't need to happen.
You want to see excess deaths? Wait until another lockdown shuts down the food supply chain, and millions of people are starving. We had excess deaths also in the 1957 H2N2 pandemic, but society did not cut off a leg to save a toe.
As Dr. Yeadon says, among excess deaths must be counted the thousands who die from deferred surgeries, treatments, and medical care while the hospitals are on "COVID alert." And the suicides and drug overdoses from the fright and despair of people out of work permanently, and afraid of the future. All to protect a minuscule vulnerable part of the population which can be focused on and sheltered while everyone else lives normal lives.
At some point the absurdity becomes so obvious that one must ask oneself if something else is going on, and if all this does' have some purpose, by an elite which thinks nothing of basically executing thousands of nursing home patients to boost their death count so they can show images of refrigerator trucks on national TV. Funny how NYC ordered those truck just before the nursing home policy was implemented. https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-03-25...
Please wouldn´t it add to the value of the article if you include the infection rate for comparison to previous virus pandemics? Imho it does matter if you have a spreading of 3:1 or 1.2:1.
I would aggree that current survival rate is in the range of 99.5 to 99.7%. No matter US or old Europe. Having said this, the key seems to be that number of active cases are very crucial. The US has a high mortality in absolute numbers, because active cases are magnitudes higher than in comparable developed countries.
So why discredit efforts to reduce active case count? Actually that is what social distancing does. To look at Sweden does not give the full picture, because (at least to my knowledge) no information on active cases. A better comparison is Belarus, also no lockdown, fatalities seem to be low, but survival rate is 3 to 4 times worse than US, Italy..
Relative numbers and statistics are sometimes very tricky.
About Germany: A different planet. German health care system never got close to its limits. Early response and intensive testing and tracking now leads to the good response paradoxon. Because low fatalities, all action seems to be unappropriate.
As long as excess mortaility in the US is significant, still in the range of 8% from natural mortality, the matter is not over, regardless of false or correct testing or no testing at all.
15